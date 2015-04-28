FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algerian army kills five militants: ministry
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 7:34 PM / 2 years ago

Algerian army kills five militants: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army killed five militants on Tuesday in the region of Tizi Ouzou east of Algiers, the Defence Ministry said.

The militants were ambushed in Akerrou village some 100 km (60 miles) to the east of the capital, the ministry said in a statement. Weapons and ammunitions were seized in the operation.

The ministry gave no further details but the region is home to Islamic State’s local branch known as Jund Al Khilafa, whose leader Abdelmalek Gouri was killed there in December.

Algeria, recovering from more than a decade of violence in the 1990s, is a key U.S. ally in its fight against militants in the Sahel.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.