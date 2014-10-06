FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria army ambushes, arrests group on Niger border
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2014 / 4:48 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria army ambushes, arrests group on Niger border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army on Monday ambushed and arrested a group trying to cross its border with Niger as the military increases border controls, fearing militants spilling over from neighbouring Libya and Mali.

The ministry of defense issued a statement but gave few details on the ambush, saying the group of “criminals” of Sudanese and Chadian nationality was travelling in jeeps and motorbikes in an area known for smuggling, gun running and militant activity.

Algeria has been heightening patrols and surveillance along its vast southern desert borders.

“The army succeeded in ambushing in the area of Tiririne near the borders with Niger... a group of criminals of 20 people including 12 Sudanese and eight Chadians,” the ministry statement said.

The army killed four militants and injured five more in the same region a few days earlier, a security source told Reuters.

As well as smugglers and illegal migrants, Algeria’s southern border areas are home to elements of al Qaeda’s North African wing, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, and other militant groups.

Algeria, a key U.S. ally against Islamist extremists in the region, is emerging from more than a decade of conflict during which 200,000 people died. Violence has eased significantly but some militants continue to strike in remote areas.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.