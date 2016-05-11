FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algerian army kills seven Islamist fighters east of capital: ministry
May 11, 2016 / 6:08 PM / a year ago

Algerian army kills seven Islamist fighters east of capital: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian troops on Wednesday killed seven armed Islamist fighters and captured weapons during a search operation in a mountainous area of Bouira province east of the capital Algiers, the ministry of defense said.

The operation was in the Moumlil area of Lakhdaria town in the region that was a stronghold for Islamist fighters during Algeria’s 1990s war. Pockets of fighters with al Qaeda’s North African branch still operate in parts of the country.

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans

