Algeria reinforces army on Tunisian border: minister

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria has strengthened its military presence near the border with Tunisia and the two nations are boosting security information exchange to fight Islamist militancy, Algerian Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia said on Thursday.

Islamist militants on Monday shot dead eight Tunisian soldiers in an ambush near the Algerian border.

“The army has strengthened its resources and capabilities on the eastern border of the country due to unrest in Tunisia,” Ould Kablia told the official APS news agency.

“There is an exchange of security information between Algeria and neighbors to fight against the various scourges...including terrorism.”

Islamist-linked violence sharply declined over the past few years in Algeria, where an estimated 200,000 people were killed in the 1990s after the authorities cancelled a general election an Islamist party was poised to win.