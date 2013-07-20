Algerian army kills regional al Qaeda leader's deputy: Ennahar TV

(Reuters) - Algerian special forces shot dead four Islamist militants, including regional al Qaeda deputy leader Abu Al Walid Tuhami, in an ambush on Friday night, privately owned television station Ennahar said on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

Tuhami, 36, joined Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in 2002 and became close to leader Abdelmalek Droukdel, one security analyst, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

AQIM has focused most of its activities in the Sahel region, but maintains a robust presence in Algeria’s northern “triangle of death” between the towns of Boumerdes, Bouira and Tizi Ouzou, 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital Algiers.