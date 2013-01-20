FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria says will not let foreigners guard its oil facilities
January 20, 2013

Algeria says will not let foreigners guard its oil facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria will not allow foreigners to help secure its oil facilities, Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Sunday during a short visit to the In Amenas gas plant.

“It is out of the question to allow foreign security forces to handle the security of our oil facilities,” Yousfi was quoted as saying by the official APS news agency.

Yousfi, speaking after Algerian forces ended a hostage crisis at the plant in the Sahara desert, said that security would be reinforced at oil facilities.

He added that damage at the plant was not very significant, and that the Tiguentourine plant should resume functioning after two days.

