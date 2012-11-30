Algeria says local elections had 44 percent voter turnout

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria on Friday declared a 44.27 percent turnout in municipal elections and a government minister said the ruling party had been victorious.

Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia, reading the results of Thursday’s vote at a news conference, said the outcome was in line with expectations. “The results were foreseeable,” he said.

The government had said it wanted to achieve a turnout of 40-45 percent.

The North African state was hoping to strengthen the credibility of a political system that has survived the wave of Arab Spring uprisings without major protests but has failed to meet popular hopes for reform.