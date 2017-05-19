FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 19, 2017 / 1:18 AM / 3 months ago

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 14, 2015.Stringer/File photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

Alibaba Health will buy Ali JK Nutritional Products Ltd from Alibaba Group in a deal to be settled by the issue of 1.19 billion shares at HK$3.2 apiece, or a 6.16 percent discount to the last close, the company said in a filing to Hong Kong bourse.

The deal will bring a broader set of merchants into the online healthcare community, while the company will obtain more stable and sustainable revenue growth, the Hong Kong-listed firm added.

Alibaba Health saw its adjusted net loss narrowed to 98.3 million yuan ($14.3 million) for the year ended in March, from a 161.5 million yuan loss in the year-ago period amid rapid growth of its pharmaceutical e-commerce business. [nFWN1II0TY]

($1 = 7.7822 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.