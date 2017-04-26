FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Alibaba may provide Brazil credit services, paper reports
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 26, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 4 months ago

Alibaba may provide Brazil credit services, paper reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Two men chat beside a logo of Alibaba (China) Technology Co. Ltd at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province May 17, 2010.Steven Shi/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) has plans to provide credit services in Brazil, Jack Ma, the company's executive chairman, was quoted as saying in Wednesday's edition of O Estado de S. Paulo.

In China, the e-commerce firm developed a credit line to finance purchases on its website. "We want to invest in e-commerce, logistics and inclusive financing," the newspaper quoted Ma as saying. The executive did not give details on what type of credit operations Alibaba would consider launching in Brazil, O Estado said.

"Alibaba has business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations in Brazil," Ma said, according to O Estado.

Alibaba started operations in Brazil in 2014 but has faced hurdles over logistics and the monitoring of product authenticity on its website, O Estado reported.

"We did very well in the last few years. But now we have some issues and our team is working on them," Ma said, according to O Estado.

Representatives for Alibaba were not immediately available to comment on Ma's remarks, which were made at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

Ma, who advises UNCTAD, the U.N.'s trade and development agency, on small business and young entrepreneurs, spoke at a conference on e-commerce development.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.