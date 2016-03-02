FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba's Ant Financial in talks to invest in Caixin: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, in this October 14, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group, the finance arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks to invest in business magazine publisher Caixin Media, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Caixin, founded by Hu Shuli, has been discussing a stake sale with Ant Financial which operates Alipay and Alipay Wallet, Bloomberg said. No deal has been signed yet, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba has been expanding its portfolio of media and content companies. In December, the company agreed to buy Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post and other media assets of SCMP Group for $266 million.

Ant Financial Services declined to comment and Caixin was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
