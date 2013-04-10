FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba Group announces Maggie Wu as new CFO
April 10, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Alibaba Group announces Maggie Wu as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alibaba.com Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu attends the company's 2007 annual results news conference in Hong Kong March 18, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group, China’s largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday Maggie Wu will be appointed as the firm’s chief financial officer from May 10.

Wu has been working as the company’s deputy CFO since October 2011. Wu joined Alibaba in 2007 as the CFO of an Alibaba unit, Alibaba.com, said the official Alibaba blog, Alizila. Before Alibaba, Wu was an audit partner with KPMGin Beijing.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba’s current CFO, will become an executive vice chairman in charge of overseeing Alibaba’s strategic investments and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.

Last month, Alibaba chose Jonathan Lu, its chief data officer who has more than a decade of experience in executive roles, to lead the company as it prepares to launch an initial public offering. Lu’s appointment also comes into effect from May 10.

Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

