FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba lowers second-quarter gross merchandise volume estimates
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 8, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

Alibaba lowers second-quarter gross merchandise volume estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer looks at a T-shirt she bought at an Alibaba rural service centre in Jinjia Village, Tonglu, Zhejiang province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) said on Tuesday it expected second-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) to be lower than its initial estimates due to weaker consumer spending in China.

The company’s shares reversed course and slipped as much as 3.1 percent to $61.91 in late afternoon trading. They had earlier gained as much as 4.5 percent.

Alibaba said it now expects GMV to be lower in mid-single digits on a percentage basis from its earlier estimates.

The company was “still in early innings in terms of mobile monetization,” said Jane Penner, head of investor relations, at Citi’s Global Tech Conference on Tuesday.

Gross merchandise volume is the total value of transactions made on Alibaba’s platforms and is one of the most closely watched metrics for e-commerce companies.

The company also said its expects growth in its AliExpress business to slow to low double digits for the quarter ending September due to weakening currencies in markets such as Russia and Brazil.

The AliExpress business is a global online marketplace for shoppers to buy directly from China. A majority of Alibaba’s international commerce retail business revenue is generated by AliExpress.

Worries on margins, slower growth in China and a sell-off in tech ADRs have taken a bite out of Alibaba’s shares, which now trade firmly below the IPO price of $68.

Up to Friday’s close, the company’s shares had fallen about 39 percent this year.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Vikram Subhedar in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.