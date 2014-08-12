FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba overhauls pact with Alipay parent, sells SME loan business
#Business News
August 12, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba overhauls pact with Alipay parent, sells SME loan business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee is seen behind a glass wall with the logo of Alibaba at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd overhauled its pact with the parent of its payments affiliate Alipay, boosting the Chinese e-commerce giant’s potential gain if Alipay is sold or goes public, according to an amended Alibaba filing on Tuesday.

Alibaba, which is set to go public in New York later this year, also agreed to sell its small and medium enterprise loan business for $518 million cash to Alipay’s parent company, called the Small and Micro Financial Services Company.

The deal was revised on Aug. 12, Alibaba said in the securities filing. The earlier agreement was reached in 2011.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
