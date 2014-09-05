FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba expects IPO to be priced between $60 and $66 per share
September 5, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba expects IPO to be priced between $60 and $66 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People play in a hall inside Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd [IPO-BABA.N] said its expects to price its initial public offering at between $60 and $66 per American Depository share.

Alibaba plans to launch its New York stock market debut in the week of Sept. 8, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters in late August.

The much-anticipated sale or IPO could raise more than $20 billion, making it the biggest technology listing in the United States.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

