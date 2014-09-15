Alibaba will raise IPO range to $66 to $68: Wall Street Journal

Alibaba's logo is seen at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd [IPO-BABA.N] is prepared to raise the price range on its initial public offering to $66 to $68 a share, from $60 to $66 previously, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba’s executives are currently touring several major cities on the company’s global roadshow. Sources say demand for the IPO, which could be the world’s largest, has been strong.