Factbox: Alibaba's U.S. IPO set to top list of biggest tech deals

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The deal is expected to surpass Facebook Inc’s $16 billion IPO to top the list of biggest technology listings.

Following are the 10 biggest IPOs from technology companies.

ISSUER DATE PROCEEDS

($ bln) Facebook Inc May 17, 2012 16.00 Infineon Technologies AG March 13, 2000 5.85 Agere Systems Inc March 27, 2001 4.14 Japan Display Inc March 10, 2014 3.24 World Online BV March 15, 2000 2.81 T-Online International AG April 17, 2000 2.73 Unitech Computer December 13, 1997 2.34 KPMG Consulting Inc February 7, 2001 2.33 Verisk Analytics Inc Oct 6, 2009 2.16 Twitter Inc Nov 6, 2013 2.09

Source: Thomson Reuters