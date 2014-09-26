FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba options to list on CBOE exchanges with strikes ranging from $75 to $100
September 26, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba options to list on CBOE exchanges with strikes ranging from $75 to $100

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee is seen behind a glass wall with the logo of Alibaba at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (BABA.N) options will debut on CBOE Holdings Inc’s (CBOE.O) exchanges on Monday with strike prices ranging from $75 to $100 in $5 increments, a CBOE spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.S. options exchanges are expected to list contracts on Alibaba on Sept. 29, with their debut opening the gates to a flood of speculators and hedgers to begin opening positions premised on where they think the stock will trade at various future dates.

Susquehanna Securities will be the only designated primary market maker for Alibaba’s options at the CBOE, the CBOE spokeswoman said.

Alibaba options will initially list on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 Options Exchange with expirations in October, November, January and April, she said.

CBOE’s Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 Options Exchange together so far account for about 29 percent of trading in U.S. stock and exchange options in 2014, per Options Clearing Corporation data.

The options will be subject to position limits of 250,000 contracts and will also have long-term option contracts, termed Long-term Equity AnticiPation Securities (LEAPS), available to trade, the spokeswoman said.

Alibaba shares, which rose about 38 percent in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, were trading nearly flat at $89.29 on Friday.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
