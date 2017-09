Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA.N) will offer up to about 65.9 million shares worth about $5.06 billion under stock-based compensation plans, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Alibaba went public on Sept. 19 in an initial public offering that raised about $25 billion, making it the largest IPO in history.