An employee sits next to a logo of Alibaba during a media tour organised by government officials at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BOSTON (Reuters) - The blockbuster initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is expected to price on Sept. 18th, Fidelity Investments has told brokerage clients.

Boston-based Fidelity, best known for its stable of mutual funds and brokerage, listed the expected pricing date on its website.