FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba shares surge 46 percent in their debut
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba shares surge 46 percent in their debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (BABA.N) shares rose as much as 46 percent in their first day of trading on Friday, lifting the Chinese online retailer’s value to $244 billion.

The company’s initial public offering, on track to be the biggest ever if underwriters exercise their option to sell more shares, will help fund Alibaba’s expansion in the United States and elsewhere.

The sale raised more than $8.2 billion for the company after fees for underwriters, and about $13 billion for major shareholders.

Alibaba’s shares were trading at $99 on the New York Stock Exchange at 11:58 a.m. ET, versus the IPO price of $68.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.