Exclusive: Alibaba CEO says company has decided not to list in Hong Kong

Jonathan Lu, new chief executive of Alibaba Group, puts on a headband with horns during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Taobao Marketplace, China's largest consumer-focused e-commerce website, in Hangzhou, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ALIAB.UL has decided not to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Chief Executive Jonathan Lu told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had planned to list in Hong Kong under a structure that would allow its “partners” - a group of founders and senior employees - to keep control over the makeup of its board.

“The Hong Kong authorities need time to study this corporate governance structure (for knowledge-based companies),” Lu said in an interview at the company’s headquarters in China’s Hangzhou city in Zhejiang province.

He added that the company had not yet committed to list on any other exchange, including the New York Stock Exchange.