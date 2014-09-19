FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Hundreds of thousands' of orders placed for Alibaba in debut: NYSE
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2014 / 2:04 PM / 3 years ago

'Hundreds of thousands' of orders placed for Alibaba in debut: NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd R) arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top New York Stock Exchange executive on Friday said on CNBC that “hundreds of thousands of orders” for shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA.N) had been placed ahead of the stock’s trading debut, expected later in the morning.

In an interview on CNBC, Scott Cutler, head of the NYSE’s global listing business, said an initial indicative pricing range for the stock would be posted shortly.

Brokerage TD Ameritrade told Reuters that half the orders in its orderbook on Friday morning were for Alibaba.

NYSE officials said all systems were operating smoothly and all other listed issues were trading normally.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing of W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.