Factbox - Underwriters in charge of Alibaba's mega IPO

(Reuters) - Thirty-five underwriters are working to ensure that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s [IPO-BABA.N] initial public offering lives up to its blockbuster expectations when the stock starts trading on Friday.
The entire syndicate is divided into three tiers, with the six joint bookrunners on top, followed by eight banks who had been invited to analyst meetings and prepared analysis to help value Alibaba, sources told Reuters earlier this month. A third tier of banks helped sell the deal.
The following is the list of Alibaba’s banking syndicate:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC
JP Morgan Securities LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
BOCI Asia Ltd
China International Capital Corp Hong Kong Securities Ltd
CLSA Ltd
DBS Bank Ltd
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc
Mizuho Securities USA Inc
Pacific Crest Securities LLC
RBC Capital Markets LLC
Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc
Wells Fargo Securities LLC
BNP Paribas Securities Corp
Evercore Group LLC
Raymond James & Associates Inc
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc
BHF-BANK Aktiengesellschaft
CIMB Securities Ltd
China Merchants Securities (HK) Co Ltd
ING Financial Markets LLC
Needham & Co LLC
Nomura Securities International Inc
Raine Securities LLC
RBS Securities Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC
C.L. King & Associates Inc
Lebenthal & Co LLC
Mischler Financial Group Inc
Samuel A. Ramirez & Co Inc
Topeka Capital Markets Inc
The Williams Capital Group LP
SOURCE: Alibaba’s SEC filings
Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore