FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba in talks with several banks for up to $4 billion loan: WSJ
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2016 / 1:08 PM / in 2 years

Alibaba in talks with several banks for up to $4 billion loan: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Alibaba Group is seen inside the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) is in talks with several banks to borrow up to $4 billion to fund expansion plans, including acquisitions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loan is expected to be finalized next month, one of the people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/21mefBf)

Alibaba declined to comment.

The company has been picking up stakes and buying companies in China and abroad.

Alibaba has also been expanding in other areas such as online video and local services as volume growth in core online shopping business slows.

Alibaba shares were up 1.8 percent at $67.88 in early trading on Friday. Up to Thursday’s close of $66.66, the stock had fallen about 18 percent this year.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.