Germany's Metro opens Chinese web shop using Alibaba platform
#Technology News
September 8, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Metro opens Chinese web shop using Alibaba platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cashier works at one of the top three cash and carry markets of Metro AG in Sankt Augustin near Bonn March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG will use Alibaba’s Tmall Global platform to offer a range of German products online to Chinese consumers, branching out from operating wholesale stores in China into e-commerce.

Metro, which runs more than 80 wholesale markets in China under the Metro Cash & Carry brand, will sell private labels as well as supplier brands from Germany on the Tmall platform, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In a first phase, over 100 products including dairy, canned foods, coffee, chocolate, cosmetics goods will be on sale but the offering will be widened.

The companies will explore further ways to collaborate in sourcing, supply chain and data analysis, they said.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
