Alibaba leaning toward NYSE listing: Wall Street Journal
#Business News
March 18, 2014 / 5:43 PM / 4 years ago

Alibaba leaning toward NYSE listing: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee walks past a logo of Alibaba (China) Technology Co. Ltd during a media tour organised by government officials at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leaning toward listing its shares on IntercontinentalExchange Group’s New York Stock Exchange instead of Nasdaq OMX Group’s exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No deal has been signed, but Alibaba has indicated to people involved in the precess that it prefers NYSE, the Journal said, citing an unspecified number of unnamed sources.

A Nasdaq spokesman and spokeswomen from NYSE and Alibaba declined to comment.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
