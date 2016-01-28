FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba to exit Meituan, focus on Koubei to deliver local services
#Technology News
January 28, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Alibaba to exit Meituan, focus on Koubei to deliver local services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) said on Thursday that the group will sell the firm’s stake in Meituan, a company that delivers food and offers deals from local businesses, to focus on its own rival Koubei venture.

“We’ve had a very successful financial investment in Meituan but we believe that a better allocation of our capital is to put our resources into Koubei,” said Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai on a conference call.

In October, Meituan merged with competitor Dianping, backed by Alibaba’s arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK). After the merger, China’s dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba has been looking to sell its stake.

Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Katharine Houreld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
