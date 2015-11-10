FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba's Singles' Day generates $3.9 billion in GMV in first hour
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 10, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Alibaba's Singles' Day generates $3.9 billion in GMV in first hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work at a sorting centre of Zhongtong (ZTO) Express ahead of the Singles Day shopping festival, Chaoyang District, Beijing, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee -

(Reuters) - Ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it generated more than $3.9 billion in gross merchandise volume(GMV) within the first hour of its China’s Singles’ Day sale.

This compares with $2 billion recorded in about an hour in the 2014 sales event, which is held on Nov. 11 and is called “Double Eleven”.

Alibaba said nearly 130 million users visited its mobile online marketplace app, Taobao, exceeding the peak volume recorded in 2014 in the hours leading up to the event. (bit.ly/1OCLZE0)

Total number of buyers who shopped using mobile phones was more than 27 million in the first hour, and total GMV settled through Alipay exceeded $1 billion within the first eight minutes, the company said on its news website Alizila.

Mobile GMV settled through Alipay accounted for 72 percent of total GMV, the company added.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.