June 12, 2014 / 3:18 AM / 3 years ago

UCWeb buy may raise Alibaba IPO valuation: UCWeb CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman stands next to a door inside the headquarters of Alibaba in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s full acquisition of Chinese mobile browser firm UCWeb and subsequent merger may create a higher valuation for Alibaba’s coming U.S. listing, UCWeb Chief Executive Yu Yongfu said at a group media interview on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Alibaba bought the remaining one-third of UCWeb the e-commerce firm didn’t already hold in what it said was the biggest Internet merger in China’s history.

Alibaba’s purchase of UCWeb emphasizes the company’s push to do more business on mobile in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where it is locking horns with Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and Baidu Inc (BIDU.O).

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
