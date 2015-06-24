FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba film unit ties up with Paramount on next 'Mission: Impossible'
#Entertainment News
June 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba film unit ties up with Paramount on next 'Mission: Impossible'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actor Tom Cruise poses at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd is making its first Hollywood movie investment and partnering with Paramount Pictures to promote the studio’s latest “Mission: Impossible” installment in China.

The film unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will collaborate with Viacom Inc subsidiary Paramount in online ticketing, promotion and merchandising for “Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation” in China, it said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not say how much the tie-up would cost.

The movie, starring Tom Cruise, is due in theaters on July 31, according to Paramount’s website.

Alibaba Pictures, previously known as ChinaVision Media Group, raised nearly 5 billion yuan ($805.5 million) in 2014 from a share offer that put Alibaba in control of the company. Earlier this month, it agreed to sell 4.20 billion new shares at HK$2.9 each to independent investors to boost its share capital.

In January, Alibaba Pictures unveiled its first movie project under its new ownership, a romance to be produced by acclaimed Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai.

($1 = 6.2072 yuan)

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
