Wirecard to process Alipay payments for Chinese tourists in Europe
#Technology News
December 11, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Wirecard to process Alipay payments for Chinese tourists in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sales assistant sits behind and under Alipay logos at a train station in Shanghai, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Alipay, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and German banking software company Wirecard AG, said on Friday the companies have agreed to a deal to provide mobile phone payment services for Chinese tourists visiting Europe.

In Europe, the payments process will be run through Wirecard and run on existing payment terminals with no software upgrades necessary, the companies said in a joint statement.

Customers paying for goods with Alipay show their phone to a retail clerk who scans a barcode symbol with a checkout scanner.

Alipay counts more than 400 million active users of its payment systems in China, representing an estimated 80 percent of the mobile payments market and 50 percent of the online market in the world’s second-largest economy.

Its electronic wallet system is widely used in both retail shops and for online transactions.

Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.