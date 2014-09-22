FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba IPO underwriters earn $300 million in fees, 1.2 percent of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Banks handling the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are set to earn $300.4 million in underwriting commissions, the Chinese e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.

The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal, which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option to sell additional shares.

The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to the filing.

Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners of the IPO.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
