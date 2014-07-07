FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Couche-Tard profit misses as U.S. fuel gross margin shrinks
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 7, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Couche-Tard profit misses as U.S. fuel gross margin shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in gross margin on U.S. fuel sales.

The company’s shares fell as much as 2.7 percent in early trading on Monday.

Road transportation gross fuel margin in the United States fell more than 23 percent to 14.85 cents per gallon, offsetting the impact of higher same-store sales.

Couche-Tard, whose outlets include Mac’s and Circle K, reported an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share, below analysts’ expectations of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $8.95 billion, beating the average estimate of $8.64 billion.

Net income fell to $145.1 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 27, from $146.4 million, 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit was also hurt by the weakening of the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone against the U.S. dollar.

The company, which operates in the United States, Europe and Canada, said in March its founder and Chief Executive Alain Bouchard would step down and Chief Operating Officer Brian Hannasch would take over. The transition is expected to take place in September.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard’s shares, which have risen about 11 percent in the past six months up to Thursday’s close, were down 2.4 percent at $28.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.