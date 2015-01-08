FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Societe Generale and Poland's Getin in talks to buy stake in Alior Bank
January 8, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Societe Generale and Poland's Getin in talks to buy stake in Alior Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French bank Societe Generale logo is seen on the facade of a building in Paris, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen

WARSAW (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Poland’s Getin Noble Bank GNB.WA are in talks to buy the 26 percent stake in Alior Bank ALRR.WA held by its largest shareholder, two sources with a knowledge of the matter said.

Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, has been looking to sell its 26-percent stake in Poland’s Alior for years, but has so far failed.

Poland’s banking regulator, which has taken a firm line on industry consolidation in the past, has given permission for Tassara to seek a buyer until mid-2016.

Alior has a market value of around $1.5 billion.

“Societe Generale and Getin are in talks (separately) to buy 26 percent of Alior,” a source with a knowledge of the matter said. Another source confirmed this information.

Analysts say Alior’s valuation is relatively high compared with its peers, due in part to speculation that a potential buyer might pay a premium to take over the business.

However, the stock fell around 4 percent last year due to weaker results, and is down another 2 percent this year.

Getin, Societe Generale and Alior declined to comment.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
