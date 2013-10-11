Banks to advance 100 mln euros to Alitalia: source

ROME (Reuters) - Alitalia’s banks have agreed to advance 100 million euros ($135 million) towards the loss-making airline’s capital increase to ensure business operations can continue pending the completion of the recapitalization, a source close to the case said on Friday.
The agreement came as Alitalia’s management began a board meeting to approve the planned 300 million euro capital increase which will be backed in part by the Italian post office.
