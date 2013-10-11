FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to advance 100 mln euros to Alitalia: source
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 11, 2013 / 12:58 PM / 4 years ago

Banks to advance 100 mln euros to Alitalia: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Alitalia’s banks have agreed to advance 100 million euros ($135 million) towards the loss-making airline’s capital increase to ensure business operations can continue pending the completion of the recapitalization, a source close to the case said on Friday.

The agreement came as Alitalia’s management began a board meeting to approve the planned 300 million euro capital increase which will be backed in part by the Italian post office.

Writing By James Mackenzie, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.