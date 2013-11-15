FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Aeroflot rules out buying, or aiding, Alitalia
November 15, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Aeroflot rules out buying, or aiding, Alitalia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana is taxied at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), the state-controlled Russian airline, on Friday ruled out buying or aiding stricken Italian carrier Alitalia, which is seeking a cash injection to keep flying.

“Aeroflot does not plan to buy Alitalia, nor will it participate in any way in its financing,” a representative of the Russian flag carrier told Reuters.

Alitalia’s top shareholder, Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), on Thursday spurned a plea for cash to rescue Alitalia, saying a new business plan would be insufficient without a write-off of some of its huge debts.

Alitalia, which was privatized in 2008, has been unprofitable for more than a decade and has been stuck in a months-long tussle with Air France-KLM over whether to keep their strategic and financial partnership alive.

Aeroflot has repeatedly been named by Italian officials as a potential backer of Alitalia, but has never publicly confirmed its interest.

Italian officials say they hope they can still find another international airline to invest and save the carrier, but time is running out after Air France-KLM walked away from the 300 million euro ($403 million) call for more cash.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
