Air France-KLM says takeover resources limited

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM’s (AIRF.PA) ability to make takeovers is currently very limited, a top executive said on Monday when asked about its interest in taking control of Italy’s Alitalia.

“There are no negotiations today. But I should say that our resources for such operations are extremely limited,” Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of Air France and member of the executive board of parent Air France-KLM told a press conference.