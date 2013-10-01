Italy says it will meet again next week to discuss Alitalia

An Alitalia plane passes an Air France plane on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulles International Airport in Roissy near Paris, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government said it held constructive talks with bankers, insurers and Alitalia managers over the airline’s future on Tuesday, but because of the unstable political situation another meeting will be held early next week, a statement said.

Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Tuesday it was open to merging with Alitalia. The loss-making Italian airlines’ shareholders saw such move as the best solution to turn the company around, but both sides said any tie-up would depend on the other meeting certain conditions.