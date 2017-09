Scale models of Alitalia and Airfrance airplanes are displayed at a shop selling models of vehicles in Rome October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) denied on Monday having asked for 5,000 jobs cuts at loss-making Italian airline Alitalia.

On Sunday, Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported that Air France-KLM had set tough conditions, including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in Alitalia.

Air France-KLM is Alitalia’s biggest shareholder with a 25 percent stake.