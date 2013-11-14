FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France sees Alitalia stake diluted to 7 percent: CFO
November 14, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Air France sees Alitalia stake diluted to 7 percent: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Top shareholder Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) sees its shareholding in Italian airline Alitalia dropping from 25 percent to around seven percent after a bond-to-share conversion and a cash call in which it does not plan to take part.

“After the bond conversion and providing that firstly, all shareholders convert their bonds into shares and secondly, the 300-million-euro capital increase is fully subscribed, our stake should be around seven percent,” Air France-KLM chief financial officer Philippe Calavia told Reuters.

reporting by Cyril Altmeier; writing and editing by Mark John

