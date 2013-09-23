FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France-KLM defers decision on Alitalia, seeks more data
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Air France-KLM defers decision on Alitalia, seeks more data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alitalia plane passes an Air France plane on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulles International Airport in Roissy near Paris, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) deferred a decision on whether to offer more help for struggling Alitalia on Monday, saying it needed more information from its Italian partner’s management.

Air France-KLM, which owns 25 percent of Alitalia, said a board meeting held late on Monday had discussed its own management’s assessment of the airline’s financial situation.

“The board considered it vital to hear the information that Alitalia’s executive management should provide at a forthcoming meeting of the Italian company’s board of directors,” Air France-KLM said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.