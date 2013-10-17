FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia's equity capital seen at 330-425 million euro post cash call
October 17, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia's equity capital seen at 330-425 million euro post cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alitalia plane approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - The equity capital of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia is seen at between 330-425 million euros ($451-$581 million) should a planned cash call be fully subscribed and an existing bond converted into shares, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

A capital increase of up to 300 million euros approved this week will be based on a value for the near-bankrupt airline of 30 million euros after banks Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), which offered to underwrite parts of the cash call, were granted a 40 percent discount on the value for the group initially agreed by its shareholders.

That would bring the total equity capital after the cash call to 330 million euros. This could rise further, to 425 million euros, if the 95 million euros bond is converted into shares.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Alberto Sisto; Writing by Agnieszka Flak

