Alitalia CEO resigns only months into major restructuring

Alitalia's CEO Silvano Cassano looks on during a news conference to launch Alitalia's new brand, new image and new services in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - Silvano Cassano, the chief executive of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, has resigned with immediate effect after less than a year in the job, the carrier said on Friday.

Alitalia last year picked Cassano as CEO of the new company formed when Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in the Italian airline as part of a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) rescue plan.

Cassano, 58, is leaving for personal reasons and his duties will be shared between other executives until a replacement is found, Alitalia said, with a spokesman adding that Cassano’s departure was unrelated to airline’s financial performance.

Alitalia has been loss-making for years but after the tie-up with Etihad it forecasts a return to profitability by 2017. It said the net loss of 100 million euros ($114 million) in the first quarter of this year exceeded its expectations and allowed it to confirm targets set out in a three-year industrial plan agreed with Etihad.

However, a change at the helm so early into its latest restructuring does not bode well for the company’s recovery path, said Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at Milan’s Bicocca university.

“The airline has done poorly in the first three months of the year, which are usually the most difficult, and the second and third quarter are also likely to have been very weak after Vueling, Ryanair and easyJet have added a number of flights from Rome’s Fiumicino airport,” he said.

Low-cost airlines have added more than 200 weekly flights from Fiumicino during the summer season, he added.

The tie-up with Etihad is expected to bring Alitalia money to invest in more profitable long-haul routes and make it less reliant on domestic and regional services, where it has struggled to compete against budget carriers and high-speed trains.

Before joining Alitalia, Cassano had served as Chairman and CEO of Italian shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci and had stints as CEO at fashion company Benetton Group and at Fiat Auto Financial and Consumer Services.