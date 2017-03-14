FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia chairman ready to quit after industrial plan approved: source
March 14, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 5 months ago

Alitalia chairman ready to quit after industrial plan approved: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luca di Montezemolo addresses the audience after being inducted into the 2015 Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit, Michigan July 23, 2015.Rebecca Cook

ROME (Reuters) - Alitalia Chairman Luca di Montezemolo is ready to leave his position at the loss-making airline after the board approves a new industrial plan, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

The Alitalia board will meet on Wednesday to discuss the new plan, the source added.

Alitalia's controlling shareholder Etihad Airways, which has a 49 percent stake, is pushing for deep job cuts. The airline's financial losses and failure to fend off low-cost competition is widely blamed on years of poor management.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones

