Alitalia job cuts seen at 2,400-2,500: labor minister

An Alitalia plane is parked on the tarmac at Fiumicino international airport in Rome December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s labor minister said on Tuesday he sees job cuts at Alitalia reaching 2,400-2,500 as the loss-making airline negotiates an investment by Abut Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.

“From what I understand there are talks of 2,400-2,500 jobs cuts,” Giuliano Poletti said on the sidelines of an event in Milan, adding that the matter is still subject to negotiation with relevant parties, including unions.

He added that his ministry would assist in the ongoing talks between Alitalia and Etihad, especially as they concern state-sponsored layoff schemes that may need to be put in place to reduce the impact of eventual job cuts.

Alitalia has a total workforce of 14,000 people.