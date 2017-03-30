Alitalia to step up talks with unions before April 14 cash call launch

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's struggling flagship airline Alitalia will hold non-stop talks with trade unions from April 6-13 over contested plans for job cuts, before launching a capital increase on April 14, government ministers said on Thursday.

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio spoke to reporters after a day of negotiations with unions and company officials.

Italy's flag carrier, which has made an annual profit only a few times in its 70-year history, is in a race against time to win union support for its latest plan to unlock financing from shareholders and avoid having to ground planes.