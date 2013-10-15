FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa to commit up to 76 million euros to Alitalia capital hike
October 15, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa to commit up to 76 million euros to Alitalia capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76 million euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia’s 300-million euro capital increase.

The bank, an Alitalia shareholder, said in a statement it would subscribe to its quota of the cash call, or 26 million euros.

In addition, the bank will guarantee up to 50 million euros of the cash call if other Alitalia shareholders do not buy into it. That amount will be advanced to Alitalia given its financial troubles.

“Therefore Intesa Sanpaolo’s maximum commitment to the Alitalia’s capital increase is 76 million euros,” Intesa said in a statement.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
