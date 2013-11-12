Air France-KLM considers Alitalia too indebted: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) considers Alitalia to have too much debt, and the likelihood of the Franco-Dutch airline taking part in a capital increase at the Italian carrier is “very low”, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Air France-KLM considers that an industrial plan for the loss-making airline including about 2,000 job cuts is a step in the right direction but sees Alitalia’s target to break even in 2014 at the operating level as unrealistic, the source said on condition of anonymity.