Air France-KLM considers Alitalia too indebted: source
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Air France-KLM considers Alitalia too indebted: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) considers Alitalia to have too much debt, and the likelihood of the Franco-Dutch airline taking part in a capital increase at the Italian carrier is “very low”, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Air France-KLM considers that an industrial plan for the loss-making airline including about 2,000 job cuts is a step in the right direction but sees Alitalia’s target to break even in 2014 at the operating level as unrealistic, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark John and Astrid Wendlandt

