FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia's board approves revised business plan, cap hike delay
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia's board approves revised business plan, cap hike delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alitalia plane approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Italian airline Alitalia has approved a revised industrial plan, meant to help make the cash-strapped carrier more profitable, Deputy Chairman Salvatore Mancuso said on Wednesday.

Details of the new plan were not immediately clear, but sources said before the board meeting held on Wednesday that proposals that were under discussion included cuts of up to 2,000 jobs and salary reductions.

The board also approved an extension of a Friday deadline for shareholders to subscribe to a 300 million euro ($402 million) capital increase, another board member added. The extension was partially meant to give top shareholder Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) more time to sign up to the cash call.

($1 = 0.7460 euros)

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.