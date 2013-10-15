Italy post office head to meet Air France over Alitalia: source

ROME (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Italian post office Massimo Sarmi is flying to Paris on Tuesday to meet Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) officials over a proposed capital increase at loss-making Alitalia CAITLA.UL, a source close to the situation said.

Poste Italiane has agreed to take a 75 million euro ($101.90 million) stake in the troubled Italian airline as part of a planned 300 million euro capital increase. However Air France has yet to decide whether it will take part.